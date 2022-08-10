MTV Roadies Season 19 : Kya Baat Hai! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi turns host for the audition rounds for the show

The new season of MTV Roadies will begin from 3rd June and the fans are excited for the new season. Roadie’s winner Hamid Barkzi is the host for the audition round.
MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Ex Roadies and winner Hamid Barkzi is the host of the audition round where he is seen motivating the contestants to give a good audition and to be selected.

He would be only associated till the auditions are done post that Sonu Soood will be host for the main season.

the show will begin on 3rd June 2023 on MTV, and it will be telecasted Saturdays and Sundays at 7 : 00 pm.

Well, the fans are eagerly waiting for the new season of MTV Roadies and are excited to watch the new roadies perform the tasks impressively.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

