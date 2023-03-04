MTV Roadies Season 19: New promo! Auditions begin; these are the three known celebrities joining Sonu Sood in the audition round

MTV Roadies is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television. A new promo is out, where Sonu Sood reveals about the date and places where the auditions would be taking place.
MTV Roadies Season 19

MUMBAI:   MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood returns as the host for the new season and releases a new promo, announcing that the auditions for the show has begun.

He also revealed that there are three celebrities who will be joining him during the audition of the show. The names are kept as a secret for now.

Sonu also revealed the dates and the place where the audition will take place. It is said that this time, the show will be tougher and the process of choosing contestants is going to be hard as well.

Well, it will be interesting to watch the three celebrity judges who would be joining Sonu Sood for the audition rounds.

Are you excited for the new season of Roadies?

Do let me know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

