MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. Now in the new promo of the show Prince and Rhea are in a massive fight as the actor accuses Rhea’s team member of cheating.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 18:50
MTV ROADIES SEASON 19

MUMBAI:  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Prince and Rhea are fighting as Prince accuses one of Rhea’s members of cheating during the task and that’s when she interferes.

He tells the contestants that when his team plays they don’t need to cheat and that’s when Rhea tells him to watch what he is speaking and tells him to “Get Lost”

Well, since the show has begun Prince seems to not get along with anyone on the show, be it Rhea or Gautam he has had really bad fights.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

Ektaa Kumaran

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/25/2023 - 18:50

Comments

Add new comment

