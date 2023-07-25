MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Prince and Rhea are fighting as Prince accuses one of Rhea’s members of cheating during the task and that’s when she interferes.

He tells the contestants that when his team plays they don’t need to cheat and that’s when Rhea tells him to watch what he is speaking and tells him to “Get Lost”

Well, since the show has begun Prince seems to not get along with anyone on the show, be it Rhea or Gautam he has had really bad fights.

