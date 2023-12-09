MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Rishabh Jaiswal apologised to Prince Narula for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Rishabh Jaiswal is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he belongs to Rhea Chakraborty's team and we have seen he has always voiced his opinions out loud.

Now Prince shared a video where he appealed to the fans not to say anything bad to Rishabh and to forgive him, he told that maybe when he came out the things he said he wan't to put his points ahead and hence he said what he had too and that he forgives everyone.

Rishabh no time replied back to prince and apologised to him where he said "Sir, I never intentionally wanted to disrespect you after the show and whatever happened on the show there also I never wanted to hurt you and I want to apologise for all the things that happened. I am sorry Prince Bhai''

To which Prince replied back saying " It's Okay"

Well, it seems like the war was not only with the gang leaders but also with the contestants of the gang.

We have seen almost many people do have problems with Prince but he always stood by what he feels was right and guided his team to do what they feel like.

