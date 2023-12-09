MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Rishabh Jaiswal apologised to Prince Narula for this shocking reason

Rishabh Jaiswal is one of the strong contestants on the show and he belonged to Rhea's team and he used to have arguments with Prince and his team and now on social media he has come out and apologised for the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 18:45
MTV Roadies Season 19 : OMG! Rishabh Jaiswal apologised to Prince Narula for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Rishabh Jaiswal is one of the strongest contestants on the show and he belongs to Rhea Chakraborty's team and we have seen he has always voiced his opinions out loud.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

Now Prince shared a video where he appealed to the fans not to say anything bad to Rishabh and to forgive him, he told that maybe when he came out the things he said he wan't to put his points ahead and hence he said what he had too and that he forgives everyone.

Rishabh no time replied back to prince and apologised to him where he said "Sir, I never intentionally wanted to disrespect you after the show and whatever happened on the show there also I never wanted to hurt you and I want to apologise for all the things that happened. I am sorry Prince Bhai''

To which Prince replied back saying " It's Okay"

Well, it seems like the war was not only with the gang leaders but also with the contestants of the gang.

We have seen almost many people do have problems with Prince but he always stood by what he feels was right and guided his team to do what they feel like.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! No elimination to take place in the upcoming episode, all contestants safe

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi Gautam Gulati Rhea Chakraborty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 18:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Saavi Ki Savari: Exclusive! Sonam is finally exposed and begs for forgiveness from Nityam and Saavi!
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
MUMBAI: Welcome has been one of the most loved and successful franchise in Indian cinema and we know Nana Patekar and...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans...
Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie The Vaccine...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: High Drama! Aradhana tries to contact Kimaya, Reyansh shocked by Aradhana's move
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shreya Dave
Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca
FENIL UMRIGAR
Exclusive! “ I worked on so many shows, and when the shows end, this what happens to me, I get so emotional”, Saavi ki Savari’s Sonam aka Fenil Umrigar gets emotional on the show going off-air, what’s next for her and more!
KUNAL JAISINGH
Wow! Kunal Jaisingh enjoys his vacation in Australia with wife Bharati Kumar, calls it 'magical'
SHIVANI
Exclusive! “If Lakshmi gets out of the house, the show will only come to an end; hence, we will see her come into the Oberoi mansion”, Shivani Jha aka Sonia of Bhagya Lakshmi talks about the upcoming track and fights with Rishi
Vanadana
Audience Perspective: Vandana taking a stand against her abuser in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is setting a great example of strong women on TV
Satish Kaushik
“I will dearly miss the presence of Satish Kaushik ji on sets” says Sandip Anand aka Sajan Agarwal from Star Bharat’s May I come in Madam?