MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Gang leaders Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati get into a physical fight as they begin their journey on Roadies with their gang

The new season of MTV Roadies are begun and one can see how the contestants are going all out to do the stunts and once again Prince and Gautam gets into a physical fight and Sonu Sood is seen calming them down.
Prince Narula

MUMBAI :  MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

( ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

In the new promo of the show one can see how the contestants are giving their hundred percent in the show and going all out to do the task on the show and the task doesn’t look like an easy one.

Once again Prince and Gautam will get into a physical fight and Sonu Sood and the contestants will try to calm the two and the situation but the two are unstoppable as they get personal with each other, and Prince is almost seen going towards Gautam to hit him.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

Well, the journey has just begun, and in the first episode with the gang of each gang leader and now only Prince and Gautam aren’t getting along with each other and this fight is going to go a long way.

Well, the fans are loving the new season of MTV Roadies and are excited to watch the new roadies perform the tasks impressively.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

