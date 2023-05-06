MTV Roadies Season 19 : Shocking! MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Bhoomika Vasishth talks about the dark phase in her life after her private videos were leaked online

The new season of MTV Roadies has begun and the audience are loving it as the concept of gang leaders are back. MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 contestant Bhoomika Vasishth auditioned for the new season and revealed her darker life story.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/05/2023 - 15:25
MTV Roadies Season 19

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Ex Roadies and winner Hamid Barkzi is the host of the audition round, where he is seen motivating the contestants to give a good audition and to be selected.

The new season has begun and the audience are excited to see the gang leaders back with the new host Sonu Sood.

We have seen during the weekend episode how Prince and Gautam were at loggerheads and they seemed to not get along in the show.

( ALSO READ :MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

This time the gang leaders have to bid for their favorite contestant and then the highest bidder would get their favorite contestant in their team.

Now during the audition one did notice MTV Splitsvilla Season 13 constant Bhoomika Vasishth who had come to audition for the new season of Roadies.

In the video one can see how Bhoomika Vasishthis is seen revealing one of her darkest secrets about her life.

Where she says that after the Splitsvilla fame that she had got she had shot a video clip kissing a woman and had shot some private videos which had to be private and for the application, but that got leaked on line and she was all over.

She mentioned how it was a dark phase of her life and how everyone began to judge her she also said that she did those shoots as she had to pay of the EMI’s for loans, but now she has come out of it and she wants to start a new beginning and she feels Roadies would be the best place.

Well, it seems like Bhoomika Vasishth wishes to start a new beginning with MTV Roadies Season 19.

( ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

