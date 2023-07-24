MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula

MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also, last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant was paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

The show has been liked by the audiences and they have given it a thumbs up as there is a lot happening on the show.

The one thing that is consistent in the show is the fight between Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati.

The two Bigg Boss winners keep having fights that are massive and sometimes get out of hand.

We have also seen how Gautam had told that he will quit the show if this continues as he cannot take such humiliation.

Now while talking to an entertainment portal Gautam revealed how Salman Khan had called both of them and explained to them not to fight like cats and dogs.

Gautam said “Salman Khan knew about it and he called me and I told him everything as I didn’t want to take away ( Prince) job. I represent you, I work under your agency and I don’t think we are doing anything wrong. It's better we leave as we are not at fault”

He further said “Post that after 15 minutes, Salman called me and told me that Prince will call me tomorrow and he spoke and made him understand and told me to end the differences and start shooting for the show, but the funniest thing is that even after the call Prince didn’t stop and he kept humiliating me”

This all started when Prince accused Gautam of demotivating his game when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 9, for which Gautam has denied anything much happened.

