MTV Roadies Season 19 : From wanting to date gang leader Rhea to calling ex-Roadies names, the upcoming episode of MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaandwitnesses Gang Leaders’ wrath on contestants' bizarre statements!

MTV Roadies is no stranger to craziness. The upcoming episode will see two contestants say bizarre things that leave the gang leaders startled and angry!
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 19:54
MTV Roadies Season 19

MUMBAI:Vishu Bajaj, a rapper and beatboxer, who auditioned in the past with no luck, will be seen making his second attempt on the show and saying, “This year I have come to take revenge from my friends, and family but in a positive way. When you don’t get selected, your own family taunts you by calling you a Khota Sikka”. That’s not all, Vishu mentioned in his entry form that he is obsessed with Rhea’s eyes and lips and would want to impress her to be his girlfriend! Annoyed Rhea will be seen saying, “Mein nahihotiaiseladkose impress, jo aisibakwaslikhtehai. Apni game aur life skills improve karle, ye sab likhne se pehle.”

He further mentioned in the form that he is disgusted by the ex-gang leader Nikhil Chinappa. These statements will cause an instant furore among the gang leaders where a furious Prince will be seen saying, “If you talk like this you will always remain a KhotaSikkha only, what your family was calling you. Last time, I told you that you are good at fitness and not so good at entertainment. Now all I want to say is that...tu ek number ka fudduaadmi ban chukahai. Now before I get up, leave from the back gate.” 

Rhea will also be seen adding, “We get to know from afar when someone is trying to be dishonest or over cool; so, there is no place for over-smart people, next time write our name in the form as well.... Get out!”

The drama doesn’t end there. Another contestant, Bharat Sharma, in the episode will be seen claiming that his body count is more than Sanjay Dutt's basis his biography and movie - Sanju and he got inspired to break that. Visibly irked on hearing this, Gautam will be seen saying, “Matlabaap loyal nahi ho bilkul. Until now I was going to put the lever down, but you have messed up a little over here”. Rhea will be seen adding, “Jaa nakisi aur ko bana.”

Watch the Gang Leaders lose their calm with these contestants this Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and Jio Cinema right after!


 

 

 

 

MTV Roadies Season 19 Rhea Vishu Bajaj Nikhil Chinappa Prince Bharat Sharma Sanjay Dutt Gautam TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 19:54

