MTV Roadies Season 19 : What! Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati's fight intensifies gets into a physical fight; Sonu Sood comes to the rescue

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, becoming a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title.

The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he is doing a fantastic job!

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back; Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and Gautam Gulati are the new leaders of the season.

Finally, the gang leaders have got their group and they are all set to begin their journey on the show.

Now since the show began, Prince and Gautam never got along with each other and are always at loggerheads with each other.

In the upcoming promo, once again Prince and Gautam would get into a fight and this time it would be a physical fight where they both will go towards each other to fight.

Gautam will say that he doesn't want to talk to prince and that he has blocked him on whatsapp and that when Prince would tell him that all these blocking from social media only and that Prince has blocked him from his life only.

And then they get into a physical fight and that's when Sonu Sood will come and tell them to calm them down.

Well, it seems like the fight between Prince and Gautam won't end soon.

