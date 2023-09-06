MTV Roadies Season 19: What! Prince Narula on Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati being part of the show, “unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya.”

unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya

MUMBAI :MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following and many dream about becoming a Roadie. However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on a journey of becoming a Roadie and winning the title. Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of it. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

Also Read : MTV Roadies Season 19 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla season 13 contestant Gary Lu selected, joins Prince Narula’s group


Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

It is not uncommon for the gang leaders to have big fights on the show. This season too Gautam, Rhea and Prince seem to be at loggerheads for one reason or the other.

Speaking to a news portal about their “worst fights” Prince stated, “Unko mujhe samajhne mein, and mujhe unhe samajhne mein time laga. This is just a show for them but it’s an emotion for me.”

Also Read- MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

Even previously Rhea had refused to shoot for the show after she and Prince had a big fight. The latter thinks that Rhea and Gautam don’t understand the concept of the show. He further said, “Earlier, we would have the worst of fights but no one got personal. We were so involved that we would get loud but that never meant we were disrespectful towards each other. The new ones on the show would take time to adapt to the format and the personalities. However, I have always believed in mutual respect and would do so. Baaki unko samajhna padega yeh show hai kya.”

Well, this season is going to be a tough one as the fights wouldn’t only take place between contestants, but gang leaders as well.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

