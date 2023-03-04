MTV Roadies Season 19: WOW! New promo out! Sonu Sood reveals the auditions have begun and three known celebrities will be joining him during the audition round

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and he has released a new promo where he has announced the audition of the show that has begun.

He also revealed that there are three secret celebrities will be joining him during the audition of the show.

Sonu also revealed the dates and the place where the audition will take place and said that this time the show will be a tough one and the process of choosing contestants is going to be a tough one.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would the three celebrity judges who would be joining Sonu Sood for the audition rounds.

