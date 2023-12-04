MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi joins the auditions of the show

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon, the show will go on air.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back : Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.



ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

Last year’s winner Hamid Barkzi will also be joining the audition process and he released the video where he informed the audience that he would be coming to Chandigarh to give in the Roadies pass for the audition.

Hamid has played the game and he would know which contestants would be suitable to give in the roadies pass as some fun tasks would be done.

The main auditions would be conducted by Rhea, Gautam, Prince and Sonu Sood.

Well, this will be the first time that gang leaders will be playing along with the host Sonu Sood.

Are you excited to see the new gang leader in MTV Roadies Season 19?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?