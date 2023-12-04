MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi joins the auditions of the show

The new season of MTV Roadies will be beginning soon and in the latest promo, Sonu Sood reveals that the upcoming season is going to be tougher than the previous one. ! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi will also be joining the audition process for this season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 20:33
MTV Roadies Season 19 : Wow! Roadies winner Hamid Barkzi joins the auditions of the show

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from group interview to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show, Rannvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was all about ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant paired up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season. In the new promo, he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one, and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon, the show will go on air.

This season, the concept of gang leaders is back : Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula and Bigg Boss Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati will be the new leaders of the show.
 
ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon

Last year’s winner Hamid Barkzi will also be joining the audition process and he released the video where he informed the audience that he would be coming to Chandigarh to give in the Roadies pass for the audition.

Hamid has played the game and he would know which contestants would be suitable to give in the roadies pass as some fun tasks would be done.

The main auditions would be conducted by Rhea, Gautam, Prince and Sonu Sood.

Well, this will be the first time that gang leaders will be playing along with the host Sonu Sood.

Are you excited to see the new gang leader in MTV Roadies Season 19?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal is the first mentor to join Sonu Sood in the upcoming season?

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Hamid Barkzi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 20:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?
MUMBAI:Nach Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate....
Teri Meri Doriyaan: Emotional Drama! Sahiba will help Seerat to expose Garry?
MUMBAI:    Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
MUMBAI:Kabir Duhan Singh is one of the most popular names down South. The actor is known for playing an antagonist in...
Imlie: Major Drama! Atharva lashes out at Imlie, calls out Imlie’s ego
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top shows when it comes to...
Reports of Friction In Sharad Malhotra's Marriage NOT TRUE
MUMBAI :  In light of the recent reports published about actor Sharad Mahotra's personal life, there is another side to...
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar says, “Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine”
MUMBAI:    Kavya Thapar is known for her performances in films and web series like Ee Maaya Peremito, Market Raja MBBS...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Exclusive! Shaakuntalam actor Kabir Duhan Singh says, “I really wanted to have scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu”
Latest Video
Related Stories
KHATRON KE KHILADI SEASON 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exlcusive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee to participate in the show?
HOUSEFULL
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull : Aww! Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash on the show and paints the stage with love
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?
Lock Up Season 2 : Exclusive! Bani J to participate in the show?
Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'
Aww! MasterChef’s Vikas Khanna reveals how much he misses his co-judge Garima Arora and their 'morning ritual'
Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal to grace the show
eveals that there is big twist coming up in the show
Kya Baat Hai! Gaurav Khanna talks about the special bond he shares with Rupali Ganguly and reveals about a big twist coming up in the show