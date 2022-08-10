MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previous one announces that the auditions have begun

The new season of MTV Roadies will be beginning soon and in the latest promo Sonu Sood has come out and revealed that the upcoming season is going to be tougher than the previous one and that the auditions have begun.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 19:39
MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previo

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon
 
Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and in the new promo he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon the show will go on air

Sonu also gives a hint that this time the shoot of the show will be in India that too in a village though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are waiting for the new season and would want to know who would be the contestants.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : mtv-roadies-season-19-exclusive-the-new-season-of-the-show-will-be-beginning-soon

 


 

 

MTV Roadies Neha Dhupia Prince Narula Nikhil Chinapa Reality show gang leaders Raghu Ram Ram Laxman Voot Karan Kundrra Kevin : arushi chawla arshvir Ashish Sakshi soundous sapna Angad sohil Simi Aarushi Dutta Tanish Baseer Jaswanth Gaurav moose Kavya Sidharth Yukti Nandini Sonu Sood Raanvijay Sonu Sood
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 03/31/2023 - 19:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kundali Bhagya: Humorous Twist! Palki puts a stop to Rajveer’s drama
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
MUMBAI:One of the much awaited movies of the year 2023 is Kisi Ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the movie which has some amazing...
Katha Ankahee: Major twist! Teji and Ehsan want Shamita punished; Viaan however gives her another chance
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Rab Se Hai Dua: Really! Ghazal’s planning fails as Dua adamant to expose her
MUMBAI:Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Katha Ankahee: Aww! Viaan smiles at Katha, latter looks back at him with mixed emotions
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Imlie: OMG! Rudra gets furious with Akash, Atharva gets shot
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’ is doing great with the ratings and the fan base has expanded, thanks to the new...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam
Must Read! Who is Vinali Bhatnagar, actress paired opposite Siddharth Nigam

Latest Video

Related Stories
What! MasterChef India 7: Arun Vijay on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the d
What! MasterChef India 7: Arun Vijay on getting trolled “It really affected me very badly, people didn’t even know half of the dishes I cooked”
Aisa k
Really! Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare mobbed by fans for a selfie, unimpressed netizens say “Aisa kya hai isme…”
Umar Riaz opens his heart out on Rashami Desai
Kya Baat Hai! Umar Riaz reveals about his relationship with Rashami Desai, says, "I did like her, but we never got into a relationship as we weren’t ready for it”
MasterChef India 7 finale
Exciting! MasterChef India 7 finale: All you need to know about the contestants and prize money
13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati
Kya Baat Hai! MTV Splitsvilla 13 fame Nikita Bhamidipati confirms being in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali; the couple seem madly in love
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Sonali Bendre reveals why she is upset with Kapil Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show: Shocking! Sonali Bendre reveals why she is upset with Kapil Sharma