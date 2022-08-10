MTV Roadies Season 19: Wow! Sonu Sood returns as the host of the show shares this season is going to be tougher than the previous one announces that the auditions have begun

MUMBAI:MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan following, and many dream about becoming a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds; it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Last season, the concept had been changed. The ‘life’ of the show Ranvijay wasn’t a part of the show. The actor was replaced by Sonu Sood.

The last season was ex-contestants vs new contestants. One new roadie contestant will pair up with an ex-contestant to perform the task.

ALSO READ : MTV Roadies Season 19: Exclusive! The new season of the show will be beginning soon



Hamid Barkzi emerged as the new winner of the show.

Sonu Sood has returned as the host for the new season and in the new promo he is seen revealing that this season would be tougher than the previous one and that more contestants and people would be joining him.

He also informed the fans and the audiences that the auditions have begun and soon the show will go on air

Sonu also gives a hint that this time the shoot of the show will be in India that too in a village though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are waiting for the new season and would want to know who would be the contestants.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : mtv-roadies-season-19-exclusive-the-new-season-of-the-show-will-be-beginning-soon



