MTV ROADIES: When Neha Dhupia DRAGGED and SHOWED THE DOOR to a female contestant during the auditions

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many grow up to become a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

People wanting to audition for the show gets an extensive form which they had to carefully fill. Anything and everything they write in the form is taken into consideration while selecting the person for the show. In the PI, (Personal Interviews) many controversies take place as many contestants go overboard with their confidence and desperation to be selected in the show.

In one such incident, Neha Dhupia lost her cool on a contestant. So much so that she dragged the contestant and threw her out of the auditions.

It so happened that a certain contestant named Alisha appeared to be extremely confident with a lot of claims but she turned out to be quite mediocre. Alisha wrote in her form that she would want to sleep with Rannvijay Singha.

This did not go down well with Neha, she said, “Had it been a guy saying the same to me, Rannvijay, Prince, Raftaar and Sandeep would have thrashed him and threw him out and that’s what I’m going to do.” She then walked up to the contestant, grabbed her by elbow and dragged her out of the auditions.

Have a look at the video:

Is Neha’s gesture justified? Was Alisha right to mention what she did in the form?

