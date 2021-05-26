MTV Splits villa X3: Shocking! Kevin confirms that he and Kat are not in a relationship and are good friends

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X3 is one of the most successful shows on television and the audiences are loving the new season as there are lots of twists and turns.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Kevin and Kat dumped Dev and Janvi, thus breaking Gary's heart, we also saw how Kevin's team won the task and now they have the power of dumping and saving someone.

Now a few weeks back Kevin had come live on his Instagram account and interacted with his fans.

During the live session, he was asked about Kat to which Kevin said that he and Kat are good friends but are not in a relationship and that as ended.

On the show Splitsvilla 13, Kat and Kevin were the first ideal couple of the show and the audiences and contestant felt that they were made for each other and were madly in love.

But post the show, the two couldn’t carry on with the relationship and thus parted ways, the reason is still unknown.

Though certain reports suggest that due to work pressure, Kat didn’t want to continue with this relationship.

Well, the show has been shot before and thus Kevin could come live on his social media account.

Though this weekend will be the dome session and Kevin and Kat does have many powers as their team performed during the task.

Now it will be interesting to see who will be saved and who will be dumped.

