MTV Splitsvilla: Bhavin Bhanushali APOLOGISES to Bhavya Singh

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher that the previous seasons we have seen!

In the previous episodes, seven ex-splitsvillans who were eliminated were brought again in the show and they had to vote if the new chosen-ones Bhavya and Uday can exercise their power to dump Piyush-Arshiya or no. Everyone voted against Bhavya-Uday. Also, the last dome session was quite fiery as the ex-contestants pounced upon

Bhavya Singh for her behaviour.



In the upcoming episodes, Bhavin who was seen having a major argument with Bhavya in the last dome session will come and apologize to her.

He will also ask her to beat him up and forget everything to which Bhavya will say that she would not even want to touch him.

Have a look at the video:

Whom are you rooting for in the current season? Hit the comment section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.