MTV Splitsvilla contestants Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma bag another project

By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
26 Dec 2019 10:35 AM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is one of the very popular reality shows. The 12th season of the show has become quite successful and credit of the same goes to the amazing line up of contestants.

Though the show is still on air and is a few weeks ahead of finale. It is quite a known fact that the show was shot months before in Jaipur before it aired.Looking at the popularity of two contestants Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma, the producers of Total Indian Drama have roped the duo for upcoming videos on their YouTube channel. The episode is titled When You Date An NRI.

Alfez and Aradhna shot for the project and the fans are left quite excited to see their favourites on screen.

Speaking about MTV Splitsvilla X2, the show is marching towards finale and has become more interesting with exciting twists and drama.
Alfez and Aradhna have been together in the show since day one and has proved themselves by winning many tasks. Currently, Alfez is out of the show due to some family issues.

Whom are you rooting for in Splitsvilla X2?

