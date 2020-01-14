MTV Splitsvilla fame Sambhav Baid to be seen in MTV Roadies Revolution?

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news

from the television industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

One of the longest running and most successful reality shows MTV Roadies will soon come up with the seventeenth edition of the show. TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about MTV Roadies Revolution.

Now, the latest update is that as per our sources, Sambhav Baid of MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame will be seen in Roadies Revolution.

A source close to the project revealed that Sambhav have give the auditions for the show but it is still unsure as to if he will be selected or no.

Do you want to see Sambhav in MTV Roadies Revolution? Hit the comment section below.

Sambhav was one of the quite yet impressive contestants from MTV Splitsvilla X2. He played the game majorly with Saundarya Thakur.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.