MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! “I was portrayed as a Casanova on the show considering my past of having been in many relationships, but I made it clear that when I fall in love genuinely, I am a one-woman man and that is why I was so loyal to my pa

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It is a reality show in which many single girls and boys come on the show in order to find love and get some fame.

The show is finally coming to an end and this season will get its winner.

Joshua Chhabra was one of the most popular and loved contestants on the show but then all the contestants were against him and so they eliminated him from the show.

He has won many titles like Gladrags, Mr. India, Top Model India Season 1, and Man Of The World India.

Post his stint in MTV Splitsvilla Season 14, today he has a lot of fan following and is loved by the audiences.

ALSO READ : MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Wow! The new promo of the show is filled with love and heartbreaks; Uorfi Javed’s participation in the show spices the content even more

TellyChakkar got in touch with Joshua and asked him how his experience has been on the show, and what he thinks about the show portraying him as a Casanova.

How has your experience been in MTV Splitsvilla Season 14?

It was bitter-sweet, I won’t say that it was a beautiful journey. The journey did have its ups and down, and during the shoot, the only memorable thing for me was with the girl I was dating in the show – Kashish. I have good memories only with her, otherwise it wasn’t as good because the entire villa was against me. I have a very strong personality and hence people were insecure even if I tried to make friendships. People will always gang up against me as they wanted to eliminate me since they knew I was strong and saw me as a threat.

All the contestants were attacking me, and it came to a point that it got disgusting and personal. I was fighting with these people on a daily basis. It was a bit tough as I was locked in with toxic people who wanted to put me down - mentally and physically. It gets very irritating and frustrating; I was dealing with a lot of negativity. But Kashish was a big support.

Do you regret doing the show?

No, I don’t regret that I did the show because the love and support I have been receiving from the fans is crazy. I didn’t expect such a response because I was worried about how I would be portrayed in the show. The audience is smart and they know who is real and fake.

You were always portrayed as a playboy in the show because of your past. What do you have to say about it?

I have always portrayed a playboy in the show because of my past of having a lot of girlfriends. But I have always maintained that if I fall in love with someone then I will be faithful to that person because I am a one-woman man. So, I was actually very loyal to one girl in the show and didn’t interact with other girls. In the end, I was not fake and I played the game with an open heart.

What do you have to say about your best friend Justin backstabbing you?

I had only one friend on the show - Justin - who backstabbed me later on. But in spite of that, I stood by him, because when I was in the dumping zone and Hamid had the power, he told me that he will only save him if I choose him over Justin. But I didn’t do that and I made it clear that I will stand by Justin even though I knew that I would be eliminated. I had the guts to be honest and real.

Well, there is no doubt that Joshua was a strong contestant and the audience wanted to see more of him.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Uorfi Javed and Sakshi Dwivedi get into a heated argument