MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha to not host the upcoming season; Arjun Bijlani to be the new host?

The new season of MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 will be beginning soon and now there is news doing the rounds that Rannvijay Singha might not be hosting the show and the makers of the show have approached Arjun Bijlani to be the new host.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 11:12
RANNVIJAY

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most successful shows. The audience loved it as there were lots of twists and turns.

The last season was a huge success and till now the season is been talked about on social media.

The show has been hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone for quite some time and the audience was used to watching them host the show.

Rannvijay has been hosting the show for quite some time and the audience loves to watch him host the show.

He was also a part of Roadies for a very long time but for the previous season, he was replaced by Sonu Sood as there were creative differences between him and the makers of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rannvijay Singha might not be hosting the upcoming season and the reason behind the same is still unknown.

( ALSO READ - Arjun Bijlani reveals the shocking reason why he declined the offer of the upcoming season of the show

The makers have approached Arjun Bijlani for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are wondering what could be the reason and have said that it would be difficult for anyone to host the show as Raanvijay knows the pulse of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss Raanvijay on the show and it would be interesting to see Arjun as the host of the show.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - BIG Update! Rannvijay Singha will not be seen in the nineteenth season of the adventure-based reality show ‘Roadies’

MTV Splitsvilla rannvijay sinha Arjun Bijlani Voot MTV MTV India TellyChakkar Reality show
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 11:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Rubina Dilaik accuses Mohit Malik of targeting her says “ I don’t chill with anyone so put me in the elimination task”
MUMBAI :Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Dobaaraa,...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Oh No! Kabir and Katha speechless with Kabir’s mother’s question
MUMBAI:Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Exclusive! Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala bags another project with DCT Movies
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update. TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Malini's devious plan gets successful; Aryan is compelled to lie about Imlie to Cheeni in StarPlus' Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Ram to get Pihu’s DNA test
MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
Latest Video