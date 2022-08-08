MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Exclusive! Rannvijay Singha to not host the upcoming season; Arjun Bijlani to be the new host?

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most successful shows. The audience loved it as there were lots of twists and turns.

The last season was a huge success and till now the season is been talked about on social media.

The show has been hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone for quite some time and the audience was used to watching them host the show.

Rannvijay has been hosting the show for quite some time and the audience loves to watch him host the show.

He was also a part of Roadies for a very long time but for the previous season, he was replaced by Sonu Sood as there were creative differences between him and the makers of the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Rannvijay Singha might not be hosting the upcoming season and the reason behind the same is still unknown.

( ALSO READ - Arjun Bijlani reveals the shocking reason why he declined the offer of the upcoming season of the show

The makers have approached Arjun Bijlani for the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are wondering what could be the reason and have said that it would be difficult for anyone to host the show as Raanvijay knows the pulse of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss Raanvijay on the show and it would be interesting to see Arjun as the host of the show.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ - BIG Update! Rannvijay Singha will not be seen in the nineteenth season of the adventure-based reality show ‘Roadies’