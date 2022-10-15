MTV Splitsvilla Season 14: Wow! Have a look at the new promo of the new season featuring Arjun Bijlani as the new host along with Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: .MTV Splitsvilla X3 was one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns.

It’s a reality show where all single girls and boys come on the show to find love and get some fame.

The last season's winners were Aditi Rajput and Jay Dudhane, and the fans really liked the chemistry between them.

The previous season was a successful one, and the audience had given a huge thumbs-up to it.

This season the audience won’t get to see Rannvijay as the host of the show as he has been replaced by Arjun Bijlani, who would be hosting the show with Sunny Leone.

(ALSO READ : https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/mtv-splitsvilla-x3-what-shivam-sharma-and-nikita-loggerheads-get-heated-argument-te )

Now we came across the promo of the new season where one can see how Arjun Bijlani is stuck on an island and how he would be caught up there with the contestants for almost three months.

Well, it will be very interesting to see who would be the contestants for this season and if they would be able to make it a successful show like last time.

Last year’s contestants are still being spoken about and are slowly making their name in the entertainment business.

Are you excited about the new season?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ; https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/mtv-splitsvilla-x3-omg-bhoomikavasishth-gets-massive-fight-sapna-malik-210805 )