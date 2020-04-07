MTV Splitsvilla X2 and Roadies fame Ashish Bhatia RELEASES a new song on corona virus

MUMBAI: Due to the massive spread of the deadly coronavirus, a lockdown of 21 days has been implemented to curb the same by the government wherein the citizens are supposed to stay indoors and not step out of the house unless it is absolutely necessary.

It has been almost two weeks that people are adhering to the lockdown. Many celebrities took to different activities to keep themselves occupied in this period. Some cleaned their houses and closets, while others relieved their long-lost hobbies.

A large chunk of the celebrities and common men are fed up with the lockdown and are missing their paced routine. MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla X2 fame Ashish Bhatia is a great dancer and rapper. He used his free time productively and composed a track on coronavirus. The track is titled ‘Corona ka Asar’. Ashish has used the song as a medium to spread awareness and has shot the same very innovatively.

The song has Ashish complaining about the lockdown and how he is extremely desperate to go out while later his alter ego tells him that its better to be safe indoors.

The song ends on a high note as he stops cribbing about the lockdown and spends quality time with family and relives his hobbies.

Have a look at the song:

The song has already become a hit and we hope the message will only have a positive impact on the viewers.

