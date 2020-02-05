MTV Splitsvilla X2 and Roadies fame Ashish Bhatia is supporting THIS Bigg Boss 13 contestant

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is providing helluva masala to the viewers. Last week was full of fights, arguments, and action in the house. The entire week's drama escalated on Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan confronted Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana on their relationship status.

The show is loved by millions of people including the who's who of the industry. Celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Gauhar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, Sambhavna Seth along with others are ardent followers of the show, who also put across their opinions on the social media platforms.

The latest to join the league and openly support his favourite contestant is MTV Splitsvilla X2 and Roadies fame Ashish Bhatia.

Ashish took to Instagram and posted a picture to support and promote Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13.

Have a look at the picture:

Incidentally, Ashish really looks up to Prince Narula of Roadies fame and Prince too, is supporting Asim in Bigg Boss 13.

Whom are you rooting for in the current season of Bigg Boss? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.