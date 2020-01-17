MTV Splitsvilla X2: Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer becomes a LAUGHING STOCK in grand finale task

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 is just a couple of days away from the grand finale. The show had an extremely successful run as the contestants made a rage with each episode and the drama and twists escalated with each passing episode.

Priyamvada Kant - Shrey Mittal and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer will lock horns with each other in the finale episode.

In the finale task, Ashish and Miesha will leave everyone in splits because of the general knowledge on Bollywood movies. During the task, the duo will have to solve a very easy puzzle on Bollywood but they will be seen guessing the answer quite hard and wasting a lot of time on a very simple question.

All the contestants will be surprised and will be seen giggling as Ashish and Miesha will be busy struggling to get the right answer.

Have a look at the video:

Whom are you rooting for in this season of Splitsvilla X2?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.