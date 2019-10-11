MTV SPLITSVILLA X2: Ashish Bhatia and Piyush Sharma to lock horns

MTV Splitsvilla season 12 is becoming an interesting watch with each passing episode.



After Alfez and Loka’s big fight, gear up for yet another showdown.



Since the beginning of the season, Piyush and Ashish have had problems. The latter was eagerly waiting to challenge and perform a task against MTV Roadies contestant Ashish Bhatia.



Well, Piyush got the chance to compete with and challenge the 'chosen ones', Ashish and Meisha Iyer.



During the task, both the boys will have several arguments. Meanwhile Piyush’s task partner and connection Priyamvada will also face a tough time completing the task.



Have a look at the videos.

Well, Ashish was responsible for getting Piyush’s love connection Arshiya evicted from the show. Do you think Piyush will be able to seek revenge from Ashish in the task?



