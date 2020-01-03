MTV Splitsvilla X2: Bhavya, Uday and Ashish’s PLAN to dump Piyush and Arshiya

The upcoming episodes of MTV Splitsvilla X2 will be high on twist and drama as the chosen ones are deciding to dump their long lost enemies Piyush and Arshiya.



MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show has a lot of spice being added as it is reaching its culmination.

The current season has been quite entertaining with drama escalating with each passing episode.



In the previous episodes, after winning the task, Bhavya Singh and Uday Singh has been crowned as the chosen ones defeating Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia.



Now that Bhavya and Uday are the new chosen ones and their long lost enemies Piyush Sharma and Arshiya Arshi are in bottom, it is most likely that they will dump them.



In the upcoming episodes, Ashish will be seen conspiring with Bhavya and Uday and making a plan to evict Piyush and Arshiya from the show. Bhavya too, will be seen giving a high-five to Ashish and agreeing on dumping Piyush-Arshiya.



Have a look at the video:

Will this be Piyush and Arshiya’s last dome session? Or will Bhavya and Uday turn the tables? Post your thoughts in the comment section below. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.