MTV Splitsvilla X2 couples Aradhna Sharma-Alfez Khaishagi and Priyamvada Kant- Shrey Mittal are REAL or FAKE?

14 Feb 2020 07:18 PM

MUMBAI: On Valentines Day, let's talk about one of the very few shows that talk volumes about Love, compassion and relationships. MTV Splitsvilla. The show enjoys a massive fan following and the last season of the show was a grand hit. The credit of the same can be given to the extremely entertaining contestants.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal were declared the winners of the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer. Well, mostly, the contestants on Splitsvilla often fake their love for each other to be in the game and be saved from the evictions. While there were many couples in the twelfth season who faked their love, Aradhna-Alfez and Priyamvada-Shrey were the two couples who stood out.

While the couples looked head over heels in love during the show, their “love” seem to have fizzled out post the show. Who amongst the two do you think were not in love and just made the alliance for the show? Hit the comments section below.

