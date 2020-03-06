MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aahna Sharma bags THIS project

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the much talked about show. The show has surely ended but the loyal viewers of the show are always intrigued to know whereabouts of their favourite contestants.

Aahna Sharma was one of the most popular contestants of the show. Her dynamic bonds with Piyush Sharma, Bhavya Singh and Miesha Iyer were the point of discussion at several occasions in the show.

Well, post Splitsvilla, Aahna has got yet another project. The model turned actress will be seen in Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai as Sonia which comes across as a grey character.

