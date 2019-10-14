MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishagi bags an international project

MUMBAI: Hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone, MTV Splitsvilla is currently in its 12th season. The show is all about new connections, heart-wrenching breakups, and unlimited drama and entertainment. One of the most talked-about contestants of MTV Splitsvilla X2, Alfez Khaishagi has bagged an American project.



Alfez will be seen in Julie Anne Robinson’s next project, which also stars popular digital personality Cameron Dallas.



The untitled project will be shot at different locations of Turkey and New York. It will be released in around 150 countries. Moreover, the makers are pitching the project to top OTT platforms.



According to our sources, Alfez will play a Turkish migrant, and the story will revolve around the problems he faces after being framed by the opposition.



TellyChakkar got in touch with Alfez, who is quite ecstatic about the big break, and he said, 'It’s quite a good break for me, and it is very encouraging to me that I have bagged such a prestigious project. I’m currently training myself in different aspects to deliver the best that I can in the movie.'



