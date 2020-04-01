MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Alfez Khaishgi and Ankush Rampal wish Aahna Sharma on her BIRTHDAY

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times.

The show was high on drama, entertainment, controversies, fights and

of course romance. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

The highlight of the season was that almost all the contestants stood out with their impressive personailities. One amongst them was Aahna Sharma who had a relatively small yet impactful journey in the show.

Given Aahna’s dynamics with Alfez Khaishgi’s best friend, Piyush Sharma, Alfez made a point to balance his bond with Aahna.

It was Aahna’s birthday yesterday and while she is not in contact with most of the contestants from the show, Alfez made a point to virtually wish her with an uber cute post on Instagram. Have a look at the same:

Another ex-contestant to wish the pretty lady was Ankush Rampal. Ankush and Aahna connected well and performed as a couple in the show for a few weeks. Have a look at his wish for Aahna:

Here’s wishing Aahna a very happy belated birthday!

