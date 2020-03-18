News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Ankush Rampal and Priyamvada Kant’s LOVE CONVERSATION goes VIRAL

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
18 Mar 2020 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an amazing run. Almost all the contestants of the show grabbed the audience's attention. Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the season against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

Ankush Rampal created a stir with his stint in the show. He was asked to leave the show owing to the female contestants claiming that they don’t feel safe with him.

Well, Ankush tried to have a connection with actress and contestant Priyamvada Kant. In one of the tasks wherein Ankush was asked to propose a girl of her choice. He chose Priyamvada.

The conversation that they had during that task became quite popular and went viral as Ankush and Priyamvada’s fans started dubbing and acting on the same conversation.

Have a look at one such video:

On a different note, TellyChakkar also reported about two popular couples Piyush Sharma- Arshiya Arshi and Alfez Khaishgi- Aradhana Sharma breaking up recently.

Do you miss MTV Splitsvilla X2? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

