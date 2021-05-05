MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma bags Sony SAB’s Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Recently, we reported about Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main all set to witness two major new entries as Vibha Chibber and Sarwar Ahuja joins the cast of the show.

Now, we have an exclusive update about Sony SAB popular show Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The current track of the show revolves around journalist Popatlal being on an important story to expose the manufacturers of fake medicines.

Sources have it that MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Aradhana Sharma has bagged a meaty role in the show.

According to a little birdie from the sets, Aradhana’s character in the show will belong to the opposite gang that Popatlal is set to challenge.

Aradhana has been a part of Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Hero: Gayab Mode On.

We couldn’t connect with Aradhana for a comment.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among one of the most successful and longest running shows. It is produced by Asit Modi’s Neela Telefilms. The show has a stellar star cast including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, Amit Bhatt, Sonalika Joshi, Raj Andakat, Palak Sindhwani among others.

