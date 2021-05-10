MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Arshiya Arshi DITCHES ex-boyfriend Piyush Sharma and chooses arch-rival Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

MTV Splitsvilla X2 had a great run. The season was quite successful and the contestants became quite a popular post the show. Shrey Mittal and Priyamvada Kant won the show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer. (Read here: Would never want to be in touch with her: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma on break-up with Arshiya Arshi)

One of the most popular contestants on the show was Piyush Sharma. He was known for his love triangle with Arshiya Arshi and Aahna Sharma. He showed his loyalty towards Arshiya and reconciled with her after she entered the show as a wild card contestant. However, the couple broke up post the show.

Recently, in a Q and A session, Arshiya was asked to choose one person from Piyush or Ashish. Arshiya dumped her ex-boyfriend and chose Ashish Bhatia who was Piyush’s arch-rival in the show. This left the fans surprised.

Well, the thirteenth season of Splitsvilla has already begun and is getting a lot of love from the audiences.

The show started off with contestants namely Kevin Almasifar, Kat Kristian, Vyomesh Koul, Samruddhi Jadhav, Aarushi Chib, Gary Lu, Nikhil Malik, Dhruv Malik, Jay Dudhane, Shivam Sharma, Samarthya Gupta, Riya Kishanchandani, Aditi Rajput, Nikita Bhamidipati, Avantika Sharma, Janvi Sikaria, Azma Fallah, Shweta Nair, Pallak Yadav, Bhoomika Vasishth, Trevon Dias along with wild villains Sapna Malik and Devashish Chandiramani.

