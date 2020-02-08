MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer gets PRAISE

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most entertaining seasons of the show. The show was high on entertainment, interesting twists, drama, fights and of course love.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the title of the winners of show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

Ashish-Miesha had quite an eventful journey in the show. The duo was the chosen-one for the longest period of time. They lost the tittle with merely a few seconds in the finale task. The duo shares a warm bond and the fans quite appreciate their chemistry.

The duo recently attended launch party of ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020. Producer Vikas Gupta were all praises for both of them. He took to Instagram and wrote a long message for them, he wrote, “Gratitude Post by #Lostboyjourney I met this girl when I first started letting people enter my Mtv house #Aceofspace she has always been a pretty girl but it took me weeks to see her real beauty and I saw that through the eyes of another #houseguest he saw a lot more than anyone else did and helped me see her she cared genuinely about everyone. She taught me its possible to be living alone and be happy. You see #mieshaiyer lost her family when she was very young and a teenager who has grown on her own. #mieshaiyer you have raised yourself very well. Thankyou for inspiring me and #ashishbhatia You know I wasn’t sure when I first saw your picture but What I first noticed about you was #Hardwork & you know what I say about That. Hardwork can beat talent if talent doesn’t work hard. #Hustling is not everyone’s expertise but you are good. Your energy is infectious thankyou for inspiring me both of you to do what is needed & for Attending the party”.

