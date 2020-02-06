MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer REUNITES

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most entertaining seasons of the show. The show was high on entertainment, interesting twists, drama, fights and of course love.

Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal won the title of the winners of show against Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

Ashish-Miesha had quite an eventful journey in the show. The duo was the chosen-ones for the longest period of time. They lost the tittle with merely a few seconds in the finale task. The duo shares a warm bond and the fans quite appreciate their chemistry.

They recently reunited in a party and danced their hearts out. Ashish and Miesha were seen at the launch party of ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2020. Miesha is well connected with producer Vikas Gupta and Class of 2020 actress Chetna Pandey given her stint in Ace Of Space season 1.

Have a look at the video:

Ashish and Miesha were spotted having a great time at the party and surely watching them both burning the dance floor together will make the audience nostalgic about their stint in Splitsvilla.

Show some love for Ashish and Miesha in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.