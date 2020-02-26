MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Ashish Bhatia claims to be Miesha Iyer’s BIG FAN

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an extremely successful run with each episode incorporating twists and the drama escalating each and every episode.

Priyamvada Kant-Shrey Mittal won the title against and Ashish Bhatia-Miesha Iyer.

Ashish Bhatia was initially a part of MTV Roadies season sixteenth, but he couldn’t win that show and was quite pumped up and went all out to win MTV Splitsvilla X2. Ashish was one of the very few consistent performers on the show while her partner Miesha Iyer too was quite dedicated and passionate to win the title.

The entire season Ashish and Miesha claimed being thick friends and looks like, post the show, the duo makes a point to catch up with each other.

Recently, they went together for a haircut and hair spa together, wherein Miesha met her big fan. None other than Ashish claimed to be her big fan.

Have a look at the post:

While Ashish used the popular baby filter on Instagram, Miesha shied away and covered her face as Ashish said he is her big fan.

Aren’t they just too cute?

Show some love for Ashish and Miesha in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.