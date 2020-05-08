News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh FINALLY OPENS UP on her FALL-OUT with bestie Miesha Iyer

Finally, Bhavya spoke about her friendship going kaput with Miesha Iyer

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
08 May 2020 02:14 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 was one of the most loved seasons of all times. The show had many controversies and fights to keep the audience entertained.

One of the contestants that provided a great share of content and controversy was Bhavya Singh. The model was totally fiery and savage and wouldn’t let anybody play with her. She always had fights with other contestants of the show and almost the entire villa was against her barring a few, which included her bestie Miesha Iyer.

Miesha and Bhavya appeared to be soul sisters on the show. Miesha being the chosen one and having several powers would time and again save Bhavya from eliminations while the villa tried hard to get her out of the show. On the contrary, Miesha would settle scores with contestants who rubbed Bhavya the wrong way. The duo spelled friendship. However, post the show, the dynamics changed completely. Miesha and Bhavya are not on talking terms and the former seems to have blocked her too.

Well in a recent Q&A session when asked about her changed dynamics with Miesha, Bhavya opened up and put across her point. She said, “We’ve moved on, so should you all. I will always respect her and that’s what everybody should no”.

Have a look at her response:

What are your views on Bhavya and Miesha’s friendship going kaput? Hit the comment section below.

