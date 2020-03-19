MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma achieves a MILESTONE

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 had an amazing run. Almost all the contestants of the show grabbed the audience's attention but one of the contestants who receives immense love and affection from the audiences is Piyush Sharma.

While Piyush couldn’t win the show, he surely made his presence felt in the show and captivated the minds and hearts of the viewers.

The handsome model turned actor recently featured in GQ India magazine and has now achieved another milestone. Piyush is the first contestant from MTV Splitsvilla X2 to be verified on Facebook.

Yes, along with being verified with blue tick on Instagram, Piyush has also earned a blue tick on Facebook.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with Piyush to know more about the same. Read on:

Did you expect getting verified on Facebook this quick. It has just been a few months of Splitsvilla getting over?

To be honest, yes, I did. I‘m in this industry from the last two years. Something that a lot of people don't know is that I’ve been doing theatre from the last eight years. Also, before Splitsvilla, my advertisement with Shilpa Shetty went viral and my banners and hoardings were put up at several places in India. So, basically, having started my career before Splitsvilla, I did expect that my accounts should get verified.

What was your first reaction on seeing the blue tick?

Because of the Corona Virus fear all over, a lot of my shows and events got cancelled. Getting the verification news during these days was like the silver lining on a dark cloud. I was pleasantly surprised and happy at the same time.

You’re the first Splitsvilla X2 contestant to get the blue tick on Facebook, how does it make you feel?

I would like to credit all my success to my family and fans for supporting me throughout. I believe it is the fruit of my persistence and hard work. I’m full of gratitude towards my family, fans and of course Almighty.

What kind of projects are you looking for in future?

As I mentioned earlier, I’m a theatre artist, so, good productive roles really give me a kick. I would love to play characters that would squeeze out my acting potentials, be impactful and leave a lasting impression on my audience. Also, I would love to take this opportunity to announce that my fans would soon see me in an interesting project. I can’t divulge more details but would request my fans and well-wishers to hang on and watch me doing great stuff in the entertainment industry.

Here’s wishing the dapper man all the best for his future endeavours.