News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma REVEALS that he is FRIENDS with arch rival Ashish Bhatia

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Piyush revealed that his dynamics with rival Ashish Bhatia has changed considerably.

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
21 Apr 2020 11:50 AM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television celebrities. We recently connected with MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma.

Piyush was his candid best and revealed a lot of secrets.

In the exclusive LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush revealed that he and his arch rival from MTV Splitsvilla X2 has grown to become friends. He said, “We met at around 3am on my birthday. Things are better now and we’ve let the bygones be bygones”.

He further added the reason why He and Ashish didn’t post anything about meeting each other on social media. He said, “We didn’t post a picture or update our fans as many would point a finger at us and call our rivalry in the show fake which is certainly not the case”.

What are your views on Ashish and Piyush’s friendship? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags MTV Splitsvilla X2 Piyush Sharma Ashish Bhatia Lockdown coronavirus TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here