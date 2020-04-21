MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma REVEALS that he is FRIENDS with arch rival Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is making sure that our readers and audience are entertained while we face this challenging period of being on a lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus.

TellyChakkar has been conducting various LIVE sessions on its official Instagram handle with popular television celebrities. We recently connected with MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma.

Piyush was his candid best and revealed a lot of secrets.

In the exclusive LIVE session with TellyChakkar.com, Piyush revealed that he and his arch rival from MTV Splitsvilla X2 has grown to become friends. He said, “We met at around 3am on my birthday. Things are better now and we’ve let the bygones be bygones”.

He further added the reason why He and Ashish didn’t post anything about meeting each other on social media. He said, “We didn’t post a picture or update our fans as many would point a finger at us and call our rivalry in the show fake which is certainly not the case”.

