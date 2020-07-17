MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Piyush Sharma’s SPECIAL GESTURE for ARTISTS

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 is one show which is most talked and debated about even after the show going off-air! There are some misunderstandings which are being cleared among the contestants who participated in the show and there are some moments which the contestants are cherishing as their friendship grew stronger.

Piyush Sharma received a massive fan-following post the show. Piyush is a raw artist by heart and believes in uplifting others.

The handsome lad is working dedicatedly to promote the upcoming artists, creatives and talented individuals. TellyChakkar.com has learned that Piyush has made a social media page wherein he will promote various artists and their talents. (Read here: I doubt my colleagues from MTV Splitsvilla X2 are involved in the hate messages that I receive: Piyush Sharma )

We contacted Piyush to know more about the initiative, he said, “I often receive many videos and pictures of arts, edits and people portraying their talents in my DMs. All these people want from me is to promote them so that they can get recognition. I was keen on doing something for many artists like me and hence I’ve come up with an Instagram page called ‘ARTIST HOON AWAARA NAHI’ on Instagram wherein, people can send me videos and pictures of their talent and I’ll post it on the page. I’ll also try to get them promoted by people from various fields”.

In such tiring times wherein, the negativity is engulfing almost everyone, my initiative will surely bring a sense of positivity and motivation for many artists who struggle day in and day out to get recognition” he added.

Piyush will start posting videos on the page soon. This can be a great platform for the artist to get recognition. So, guys, hit the Instagram page and get started!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Piyush Sharma was the only one who could fight with me in the show: MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Bhavya Singh )