MTV Splitsvilla X2 fame Priyamvada Kant has fallen in love SEVERAL TIMES?

MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most entertaining reality shows. The season 12 is quite intriguing and can easily be said as the best seasons of all time. Credit of it goes to the amazing line up of the contestants that have been roped in for the show.



Priyamvada Kant who one of the popular contestants of the show has found love in Shrey Mittal on the show. Even post the show, Priyamvada and Shrey have remained close and are in a happy relationship.



However, priyamvada posted a cute fun video on Akshay Kumar’s Filhal song and towards the end have twirked a few lyrics which claimed that she have fallen in love several times.



Have a look at the hilarious video:

Apart from Priyamvada and Shrey, contestants like Ashish Bhatia, Miesha Iyer, Piyush Sharma, Aahna Sharma, Arshiya Arshi, Alfez Khaishagi and Aradhna Sharma are few popular contestants this season



What do you have to say about Priyamvada and Shrey’s chemistry? Hit the comment section below.