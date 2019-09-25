MTV Splitsvilla X2: Handcuffs, romance, tasks and more coming up this weekend

MUMBAI: This week on MTV Splitsvilla X2, its time for the contestants to up their game! Sunny-Rannvijay announce this week’s Bae watch session – Lock N Pop, followed by introducing the Test your Bond challenge for the week. In the Bae watch session, the contestants get a chance to prove themselves and perform in the Test your Bond challenge. In the bae watch session, the boys are handcuffed and the girls have to unlock them by jumping in the pool and burst the ballons that have the lock keys. Depending on who the girls choose to unlock, that boy has to perform Test your bond challenge with her. Who performs this task well and gets a chance to break someone else’s connection? This will be a interesting watch!

In the test your bond challenge – Woof tera glamour, the boys will have to enact as little puppies and pass the hurdles that comes their way. Whoever manages to complete the task first gets saved and the rest will be in the danger zone.

Amidst this, the ideal matches – Ashish and Miesha, Alfez and Aradhana get a chance to spend some quality time with each other, where viewers will witness love, passion and romance brewing at its peak!

Which couple will manage to fight through the ‘dome session’ storm? To find out all the answers, tune-in this Friday, 7pm only on MTV.