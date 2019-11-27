News

MTV Splitsvilla X2 to have its first semi-finalist, this week. Read on to know more!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Nov 2019 09:37 PM
MUMBAI: In its 16th week, MTV Splitsvilla X2 begins on an exciting note with the first semi-finale task of the season! Rannvijay and Sunny Leone introduce Love Charger for the ideal matches Alfez-Aaradhana & Shrey-Priyamvada and the chosen ones- Miesha-Ashish, where the ideal matches have to compete with the chosen ones. In this task, the boys will be on a height with a juice jar on them and the girls will be blind folded, the boys have to direct the girls in the maze and help them collect the juice in the container. Whoever collects maximum litre of juice wins the task and gets direct entry into the finale. The winning couple will be the first entrant to the semi-finale! Who will it be? Stay tuned for the Friday episode! 
 
Amidst this, Uday and Hridya get into a verbal rant, because Hridya had dumped Uday in the dome session which didn’t go down well with him. Stay tuned this Friday at 7pm to know who enters the semi-finale.
 
 
