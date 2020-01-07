MTV Splitsvilla X2: Here’s why Ankush Rampal did not join his fellow ex-contestants on the show

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher that the previous seasons we have seen!



Using their power, Bhavya and Uday did dump Piyush and Arshiya but then, there came a major twist which turned the tables in the game. Seven ex-splitsvillans who were eliminated were brought again in the show and they had to vote if the new chosen-ones Bhavya and Uday can exercise their power or no. As Bhavya is not in good terms with many, they voted in favour of Piyush and Arshiya which meant the chosen ones Bhavya and Uday cannot exercise their power of dumping.



For this particular episode, a majority of popular contestants of the show re-entered because of a twist. However, Ankush Rampal was missing.



Ankush was directly eliminated from the show due to an alleged misbehaviour with a female contestant.



On social media, when Ankush was asked about why he was missing in the episode, he replied that it was because of his because of self respect.



Have a look at the post:



Whom are you rooting for in the current season? Hit the comment section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.