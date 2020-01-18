MTV Splitsvilla X2: Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia BREAKSDOWN post losing the show

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla X2 have finally ended with Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal being declared as the winners of the season.

The season undoubtedly can be called as one of the best seasons of Splitsvilla. The show was high on drama, fights, arguments, love and competitive spirit.

Ashish Bhatia was initially a part of MTV Roadies season sixteenth, he couldn’t win that show and was quite pumped up and went all out to win MTV Splitsvilla X2. Ashish was one of the very consistent performers on the show while her partner Miesha Iyer too was quite dedicated and passionate to win the title.

The duo couldn’t win the show which made them extremely disappointed. Miesha said, “I’ve never won anything in life. I was very desperate to win it and not winning the title after coming so close really hurts”

Miesha broke into tears after the winning announcement. Ashish too was choked. Later, all the contestants along with the hosts Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone cheered them up.

