MTV Splitsvilla X2: Miesha Iyer REGRETS her decision

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is nearing its finale and has become quite interesting.



In the previous episodes, Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia were re-crowned as the chosen ones in the show as the duo won the task against ideal match Aradhna Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi.



In the upcoming episodes, Miesha will put across a point that she regrets her decision of not dumping Hridiya in the dome session.



It so happens that, during the task, Hridiya will mention that Miesha is faking her connection in the show and will pour a bucket full of cow-dung on her. This will not go down well with Miesha who will then say that she should have dumped Hridiya in the previous dome session. She also says that it’s only because of Ashish that she didn’t dump Hridiya. Miesha will also abuse Hridya in frustration.



Have a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram Miesha par hui gobarki barsaat. Do you thinkshe deserved it?

Do you think Hridya has landed herself in a mess?



Whom are you supporting in the current season of MTV Splitsvilla X2?



Hit the comment section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.