MTV Splitsvilla X2: Miesha Iyer REGRETS her decision

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla is nearing its finale and has become quite interesting.

In the previous episodes, Miesha Iyer and Ashish Bhatia were re-crowned as the chosen ones in the show as the duo won the task against ideal match Aradhna Sharma and Alfez Khaishagi.

In the upcoming episodes, Miesha will put across a point that she regrets her decision of not dumping Hridiya in the dome session.

It so happens that, during the task, Hridiya will mention that Miesha is faking her connection in the show and will pour a bucket full of cow-dung on her. This will not go down well with Miesha who will then say that she should have dumped Hridiya in the previous dome session. She also says that it’s only because of Ashish that she didn’t dump Hridiya. Miesha will also abuse Hridya in frustration.

Do you think Hridya has landed herself in a mess?

Whom are you supporting in the current season of MTV Splitsvilla X2?

