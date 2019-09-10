MTV Splitsvilla X2: Miesha Iyer shares her styling tips, takes a dig at co-contestants and a lot more

MTV Splitsvilla X2 has been grabbing eyeballs for the new bonds developing, relationships brewing and for the consistent fights to be the Chosen One! Not to forget, the girls of the Splistvilla house are leaving no stone unturned to up their look game and work on presenting themselves in the best way possible! One of the most popular contestants, Miesha Iyer who rose fame with the first season of MTV Ace of Space, is now a part of MTV Splitsvilla X2! And there’s no denying the fact that Miesha knows how to ace the styling game.

Known to soar the temperatures high with her looks on the show, Miesha says, ”I don’t really follow brands, I do invest in brands but that’s not on regular basis. But yes, I do street shop. I love to accessorize myself, they are my go to thing. Layered chains is my favourite accessory, it can fit in any outfit and it looks bomb.

She also goes on to reveal about her footwear love. “ I don’t really like heels, I am not a heel person. I prefer wearing a sneaker.”

On being asked about who she thinks is the best and the worst dresses in the villa, Miesha feels Loka has the best dressing sense and takes a dig at Alfez by calling him Worst Dressed!

