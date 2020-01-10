MTV Splitsvilla X2: Miesha Iyer slyly BODY SHAMES Arshiya Arshi

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has always been a visual delight. The current season of the show is taking the drama notches higher that the previous seasons we have seen!



In the upcoming episodes couples Algez Khaishagi-Aradhna Sharma and Piyush Sharma-Arshiya Arshi will lock horns to qualify into the semi finals and join the top 3 couples Bhavya-Uday, Miesha-Ashish and Priyamvada-Shrey. Well, the task for Alfez-Aradhna and Piyush-Arshiya is going to be a tough one. The name of the task will be “Pyaar Ka bojh” wherein the male contestants will have to carry their partners on their shoulders.



Miesha Iyer commented that Piyush will have a tough time in the task



because his love is a “bojh” hinting at Arshiya’s weight.

Have a look at the video:

Well, this is not the first time that the contestants of the show have

body shamed each other. In the initial episodes, Aahna Sharma was also

body shamed while Sunny Leone took her side saying that body shaming



shouldn’t be encouraged.



What are your views on Miesha’s comment?