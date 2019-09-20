MTV SPLITSVILLA X2: Piyush gets THRASHED; Bhavya gets wicked

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla season 12 is gaining immense popularity.



The audiences have already started to support and cheer for their favourites in the show.



The atmosphere in the villa has become quite intense after Piyush Sharma’s love connection Arshiya Arshi was dumped by ideal match Ashish Bhatia and Meisha Iyer.



In the upcoming task, Piyush will be at the receiving end of a lot of pain.



Contestant Hridiya will have to stick the butterfly sticker on Piyush’s bare body because of which she will have to hit him to make sure the sticker is stuck well.



However, this leaves his opponents Meisha, Ashish, and Bhavya in splits.



Bhavya in the AV said that she enjoyed seeing Piyush in pain and wishes she would’ve gotten the chance to hit him instead of Hridya.



See the video.