MTV Splitsvilla X2: Piyush Sharma gets VIOLENT towards Ashish Bhatia

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla has the tension building up notches higher every passing episode. The show is in progression to culminate and it only seems to be getting interesting.



In the previous episode, Piyush Sharma’s close friend Aahna Sharma was dumped, as he was going through a lot of confusion and emotional turmoil with Arshiya Arshi’s grand wild-card entry. Now, it seems like all of it has taken a toll on Piyush.



In the upcoming episodes, Piyush will be seen getting extremely violent towards his counterpart Ashish Bhatia whom he has always shared cold vibes. The duo will indulge in a war of words which will eventually result in Piyush losing his calm and attacking Ashish.



Looks like a lot of drama and ofcourse, action waits for the audience in the upcoming episodes.



Whom do you want to see as the winner of this season?